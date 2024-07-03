Food hygiene ratings of three and four given to three Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Lotus Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lotus Building, High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 28.

New Big Dee Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 43 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of four on May 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...