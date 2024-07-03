Food hygiene ratings of three and four given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Lotus Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lotus Building, High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 28.
New Big Dee Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 43 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of four on May 28.
No.16 Coffee House & Bar Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at S5 The Stables, Melton Park, Doncaster Road, High Melton was given a four after assessment on May 24.
