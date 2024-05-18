Food hygiene ratings of fours and fives handed to 12 Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Thick or Thin at 8 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Estabulo at Unit 5, Herten Traingle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Goa Spice at Ground Floor, 2 Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Tropic Bay at 69 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: The Local at Unit 2, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on May 3

• Rated 4: Swanlands Fishing Lakes at Swanland, South End, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 11

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Fishlake Cricket And Bowls Club at Pinfold Lane, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: No 9 Bar & Eatery at 9 Dower House Square, Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 8

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Red Tomato at Unit 1, Greenhouse Court, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Punjab Balti House at 27 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 4: Old Mill Chippy at 31 North Eastern Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 11.