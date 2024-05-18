Food hygiene ratings of fours and fives handed to 12 Doncaster establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Thick or Thin at 8 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Estabulo at Unit 5, Herten Traingle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Goa Spice at Ground Floor, 2 Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Tropic Bay at 69 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: The Local at Unit 2, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on May 3
• Rated 4: Swanlands Fishing Lakes at Swanland, South End, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 11
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Fishlake Cricket And Bowls Club at Pinfold Lane, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: No 9 Bar & Eatery at 9 Dower House Square, Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 8
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Red Tomato at Unit 1, Greenhouse Court, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Punjab Balti House at 27 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 4: Old Mill Chippy at 31 North Eastern Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 11.
A rating of four means hygiene standards are good, a five means standards are very good.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.