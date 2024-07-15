Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Clucking Swine, at 20a Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.

And Comrades Club, at 160 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster was also given a score of four on June 7.

Of Doncaster's 273 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 186 (68 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.