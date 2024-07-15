Food hygiene ratings of four given to two Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Clucking Swine, at 20a Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.

And Comrades Club, at 160 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster was also given a score of four on June 7.

Of Doncaster's 273 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 186 (68 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyConisbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice