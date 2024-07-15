Food hygiene ratings of four given to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Clucking Swine, at 20a Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.
And Comrades Club, at 160 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster was also given a score of four on June 7.
Of Doncaster's 273 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 186 (68 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
