Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to five Doncaster establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Premi Spice at 81-83 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 30
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Mayflower Restaurant at High Street, Austerfield, Doncaster; rated on May 22
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: La 2 Cocosi at 5 Rex Corner, Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on May 22
• Rated 4: Urban Fresh Burgers & Fries, a takeaway at Unit 2, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on April 18.
A food hygiene rating of five means standards are very good, and a four means hygiene standards are good.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.