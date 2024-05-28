Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to five Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Premi Spice at 81-83 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 30

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Mayflower Restaurant at High Street, Austerfield, Doncaster; rated on May 22

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: La 2 Cocosi at 5 Rex Corner, Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on May 22

• Rated 4: Urban Fresh Burgers & Fries, a takeaway at Unit 2, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on April 18.