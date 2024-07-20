Food hygiene ratings of between two and five handed to eight Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Merkur Slots at 37-39 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 11

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Nanny's Pantry at 1a Cavendish Court, South Parade, Doncaster; rated on July 11

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.

• Rated 4: Premi Spice at 81-83 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on July 11

• Rated 2: O'Grill Bar & Chinese Restaurant at 198 Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on June 12

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 12

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chopstix at 22 Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Chopstix at 19 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster; rated on July 9

• Rated 3: Munch, a takeaway at 31 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on June 11.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice