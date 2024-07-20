Food hygiene ratings of between two and five handed to eight Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Merkur Slots at 37-39 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Nanny's Pantry at 1a Cavendish Court, South Parade, Doncaster; rated on July 11
• Rated 4: Premi Spice at 81-83 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on July 11
• Rated 2: O'Grill Bar & Chinese Restaurant at 198 Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on June 12
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 12
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chopstix at 22 Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Chopstix at 19 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster; rated on July 9
• Rated 3: Munch, a takeaway at 31 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on June 11.
