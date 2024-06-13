Food hygiene ratings of between one and five handed to nine Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Zammuto at 11 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 3: Hamilton's Meals at 26 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 1: Vault 14 at 32-34 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on May 7

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Barnby Dun Social Club at High Street, Barnby Dun, Doncaster; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: The Mallard at 97 Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: Grove Social Club at Maple Grove, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 7

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sugar Ray's at 27 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on June 7

• Rated 2: Doncaster Fried Chicken at 19-21 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 1: BBQ House Kitchen at 85 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7

The food hygiene ratings mean the following:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.