Food hygiene ratings of between one and five handed to nine Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Zammuto at 11 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 3: Hamilton's Meals at 26 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 1: Vault 14 at 32-34 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on May 7
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Barnby Dun Social Club at High Street, Barnby Dun, Doncaster; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: The Mallard at 97 Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on June 8
• Rated 4: Grove Social Club at Maple Grove, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 7
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sugar Ray's at 27 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on June 7
• Rated 2: Doncaster Fried Chicken at 19-21 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 1: BBQ House Kitchen at 85 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on May 7
The food hygiene ratings mean the following:
0 – urgent improvement required.
1 – major improvement necessary.
2 – some improvement necessary.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
