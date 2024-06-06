Food hygiene ratings of 3 and 5 handed to 12 Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hayfield Bar & Grill Ltd at Hayfield Fishing Lakes, Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Fisheries Building at Tyrham Lakes, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Peckish at 18a Adwick Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Nuffield Health at Sidings Court, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Doncaster Golf Club at Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: The Kitchen at at Doncaster Golf Club, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Potteric Carr Cafe at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 3
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Flames Grill at 49 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Golden Crown at 41 Church Balk, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Edlington Fish Bar at 1 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on March 22
• Rated 3: Pizza Top at 155 Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on May 1.
Ratings of five means hygiene standards are very good, and a three that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
