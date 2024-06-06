Food hygiene ratings of 3 and 5 handed to 12 Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hayfield Bar & Grill Ltd at Hayfield Fishing Lakes, Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Fisheries Building at Tyrham Lakes, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Peckish at 18a Adwick Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: Nuffield Health at Sidings Court, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Doncaster Golf Club at Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at at Doncaster Golf Club, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Potteric Carr Cafe at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 3

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Flames Grill at 49 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Golden Crown at 41 Church Balk, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Edlington Fish Bar at 1 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on March 22

• Rated 3: Pizza Top at 155 Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on May 1.

Ratings of five means hygiene standards are very good, and a three that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

