New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hayfield Bar & Grill Ltd at Hayfield Fishing Lakes, Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Fisheries Building at Tyrham Lakes, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Peckish at 18a Adwick Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: Nuffield Health at Sidings Court, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Doncaster Golf Club at Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at at Doncaster Golf Club, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Potteric Carr Cafe at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 3

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Flames Grill at 49 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Golden Crown at 41 Church Balk, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Edlington Fish Bar at 1 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on March 22

• Rated 3: Pizza Top at 155 Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on May 1.