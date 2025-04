Food hygiene ratings handed to ten Doncaster establishments - one received a one.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to ten of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at 4-6 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 1: Turkuaz at 8b Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Elior Uk at Tesco Stores Ltd, Middle Bank, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 9, Danum Retail Park, Newcomen Road, Off York Road; rated on July 2

• Rated 3: The Old Hayloft Tea Room at Woodgrove Farm, Moss Road, Moss, Doncaster; rated on June 5

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sutton Road Golden Cod at 57 Sutton Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: XL Fisheries at 48 Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

The food hygiene ratings are as follows:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.