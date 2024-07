Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Doncaster establishments - one takeaway receives a zero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: RMT National Education Centre at Shanwillow, 47-49 Thorne Road, Doncaster; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Eurest at Asda, High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Rands Lane Cafe at Rands Lane Industrial Estate, Rands Lane, Armthorpe; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Thornhurst Manor at Holme Lane, Holme, Doncaster; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Cupcakes 2 Love at The Turf Tavern, College Road, Doncaster; rated on June 12

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Grazing Harts at The Grazing Harts, 29 Greaves Sike Lane, Micklebring, Doncaster; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: The Flying Childers at Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: The Glasshouse at 5 Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Coppa Bar and Eatery at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: The Mayfair Doncaster Ltd at Unit 5, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on February 16

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Route 66 at 9 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Golden Cod at 1 Alexandra Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Massimo Doncaster at 73 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Golden Sun at 4a Doncaster Road, Finningley, Doncaster; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Burger King Uk Limited at Leys Lane, Hampole, Doncaster; rated on June 13

• Rated 2: Chinese House at Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 29

• Rated 0: Asia Wok at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on May 16

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme ( FHRS ) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food.

The ratings are:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.