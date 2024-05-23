Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments with a cafe and two takeaways receiving a one

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd May 2024, 21:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Phoenix Theatre at 22 Station Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 22

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant at 453 Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on May 15

Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments.Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments.
Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 1: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on April 17

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Markham Main Officials Club at The Old Colliery Yard, Harris Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 13

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Man Wah at 17 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 20

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Rios Pizza at 49 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Lais Garden at Shop 3, Alexandra Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 17

• Rated 2: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Dragon Heart at 210 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17

• Rated 1: Mirchi at 92 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on April 17

A one rating means major improvement is needed.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.