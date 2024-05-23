Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments with a cafe and two takeaways receiving a one
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Phoenix Theatre at 22 Station Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant at 453 Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on May 15
• Rated 1: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on April 17
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Markham Main Officials Club at The Old Colliery Yard, Harris Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 13
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Man Wah at 17 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Rios Pizza at 49 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 9
• Rated 4: Lais Garden at Shop 3, Alexandra Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 17
• Rated 2: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17
• Rated 1: Dragon Heart at 210 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17
• Rated 1: Mirchi at 92 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on April 17
A one rating means major improvement is needed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.