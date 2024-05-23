Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments with a cafe and two takeaways receiving a one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Phoenix Theatre at 22 Station Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant at 453 Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on May 15

Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 1: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on April 17

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Markham Main Officials Club at The Old Colliery Yard, Harris Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 13

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Man Wah at 17 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Rios Pizza at 49 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Lais Garden at Shop 3, Alexandra Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on April 17

• Rated 2: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Dragon Heart at 210 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 17

• Rated 1: Mirchi at 92 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on April 17