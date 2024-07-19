Food hygiene ratings four threes and fours handed to four Doncaster establishments
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Four Horse Shoes Cafe Bar at Sykehouse Arena Holmpton Farm, Broad Lane, Sykehouse, Doncaster; rated on June 13
One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Barge Inn at Staniland Marina, Lock Hill, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 13
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Asia Wok at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on July 12
• Rated 3: Dolphin Pizza at 28 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 13
Ratings range from 0 to 5, with 5 being the best:
5 = very good
4 = good
3 = generally satisfactory
2 = improvement necessary
1 = major improvement necessary
0 = urgent improvement necessary
