Food hygiene ratings four threes and fours handed to four Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Four Horse Shoes Cafe Bar at Sykehouse Arena Holmpton Farm, Broad Lane, Sykehouse, Doncaster; rated on June 13

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Barge Inn at Staniland Marina, Lock Hill, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 13

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Asia Wok at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on July 12

• Rated 3: Dolphin Pizza at 28 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 13

Ratings range from 0 to 5, with 5 being the best:

5 = very good

4 = good

3 = generally satisfactory

2 = improvement necessary

1 = major improvement necessary

0 = urgent improvement necessary