Food hygiene ratings between two and five handed out in Doncaster
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Bel Sol at Market Place, Selby Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on February 22
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Newton Arms at Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 22
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: China City at 258 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 2: Pete's Plaice at 50 Kings Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Subway, Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park, rated on February 23.
