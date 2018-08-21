Focus on Bentley this weekend

There is much more to Bentley than meets the eye. Just scratch the surface and you'll see just what the area has to offer.

For example, did you know that at its heart is its own recording studio thanks to the vision of one man.

A dream to showcase young musical talent in Doncaster has become a reality for a local lad steeped in the wonderful world of music.

From working as head technician with some of the biggest tribute acts in the country, Alexander Murdoch has returned to his roots in Bentley and has set up his own state of the art recording studio close to the area’s railway station.

With an image in his head of what he wanted to achieve he set out on a five month journey to fulfil his dream.

He said: “I had an image in my head, not so much for the technical details or décor however, it was for an atmosphere I wanted to create, something warm and extremely inviting, something that felt more like home than home actually did.”

He added: “Making a 3D virtual’ plan of the warehouse I had acquired, I split the studio into several rooms, making layouts for the live room, the control room, both vocal booths, storage room and entrance. My ideas stemmed from two avenues - recording bands and acoustic musicians and recording and producing my own film music - a passion of mine - so I had to accommodate both.

“I took inspiration for the control room from the audio-post houses I had worked at in London, such as Wave and Boom, and from the booths and live areas from old practice rooms I had worked in. Once I’d settled on a general idea and the room layouts, I finally got the keys for the warehouse on October 1 2017 and I set to work.”

Using nothing more than a strong image in his mind of what he wanted he did much of the work himself and from tonnes of wood, soundboard, plasterboard, rubber, rock wool insulation and a hefty amount of screws, the studio began to take shape. Although his vision grows the studio is now essentially complete.

In addition there is Bentley Park, which is a fantastic outdoor space.

Steeped in history, renowned for its beautiful pavilion and the borough’s only water play area. The park has toddler and junior play areas, with great facilities and a cafe in the pavilion. There are also picnic areas in the park.

There are also a number of hostelries to enjoy a drink in Bentley. Popular ones include The Bay Horse Inn, Rhinos Bar, Bentley West End Sports and Social Club, and more near Bentley Road.

And giving city high street style is Moona Coffee House. Consistently ranking as Doncaster’s top coffee house and eatery on Trip Advisor, Moona Coffee House and Restaurant in High Street offers local people and visitors the best in ground coffee and tasty food.

In addition is Bentley Urban Farm, an exciting project which is currently transforming the former Horticultural Training Centre behind St Peter’s Church in Bentley High Street into a market self-sustaining garden.

Go along, you may be surprised.