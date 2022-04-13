Flytipping: Doncaster Council asks public to name and shame rubbish dumpers
Doncaster Council is urging people to name and shame flytippers – after publishing a rogues’ gallery of people dumping rubbish across town.
The authority has launched a new website entitled featuring images of people wanted for flytipping.
A spokesman said: "Doncaster Council does everything it can to track down and deal with people responsible for fly-tipping.
"At times we need the publics assistance. We are releasing these images asking for help to identify people we’d like to speak to.
“You can help our enforcement team with their fly-tipping investigations by helping to name anyone you recognise.
“Take a look at the list of people we have caught on CCTV and see if you can give us any names - we can't let environmental criminals get away with it.”
The white van was spotted in Auckley while the other photo comes from the Kirk Street area of Hexthorpe.
The gallery is available to view HERE
Anyone with information can call (01302) 737573 or emailing [email protected]