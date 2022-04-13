Flytipping: Doncaster Council asks public to name and shame rubbish dumpers

The authority has launched a new website entitled featuring images of people wanted for flytipping.

A spokesman said: "Doncaster Council does everything it can to track down and deal with people responsible for fly-tipping.

"At times we need the publics assistance. We are releasing these images asking for help to identify people we’d like to speak to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council has released images of people it wants to trace over flytipping.

“You can help our enforcement team with their fly-tipping investigations by helping to name anyone you recognise.

“Take a look at the list of people we have caught on CCTV and see if you can give us any names - we can't let environmental criminals get away with it.”

The white van was spotted in Auckley while the other photo comes from the Kirk Street area of Hexthorpe.

The gallery is available to view HERE