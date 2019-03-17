Flood alert issued for Doncaster 

A flood alert has been issued for Doncaster after heavy rain drenched the town.

People living in the Lower River Don catchment area have been urged to be prepared for possible flooding.

The River Don at Barnby Dun flooding last year. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Flood MC 4

This map shows the extent of the flood alert in place and those most at risk appear to include Barnby Dun, Kirk Sandall and Thorne-in-Balne.

The alert, issued by the Government’s flood information service, states: “Flooding is possible - be prepared.

“Following Saturdays prolonged rain, river levels downstream of Doncaster are still rising and will remain high for the rest of Sunday.

The flood risk area.

“The level at Doncaster is expected to peak at 5am on Sunday, March 17.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and do not walk or drive through moving water.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely from our incident room and will update this message as the situation changes.”

A similar flood alert has also been issued for Sheffield.

The message was last updated at 4.38am this morning.