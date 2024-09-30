Flip Out Doncaster closed after toddler and teenager were injured at Frenchgate trampoline park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Flip Out Doncaster was closed after a toddler and teenager were injured at the Frenchgate trampoline park yesterday (Sunday September 29).
At 2.19pm police responded to a concern for safety of a young child at Flip Out.
Officers attended and it’s reported a 14-year-old girl and toddler fell from a height at the venue.
The toddler was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
The 14-year-old received minor injuries.
The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).