Flip Out Doncaster closed after toddler and teenager were injured at Frenchgate trampoline park

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
Flip Out Doncaster was closed after a toddler and teenager were injured at the Frenchgate trampoline park yesterday (Sunday September 29).

At 2.19pm police responded to a concern for safety of a young child at Flip Out.

Officers attended and it’s reported a 14-year-old girl and toddler fell from a height at the venue.

The toddler was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The 14-year-old received minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).