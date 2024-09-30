Flip Out Doncaster closed after toddler and teenager were injured at Frenchgate trampoline park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flip Out Doncaster was closed after a toddler and teenager were injured at the Frenchgate trampoline park yesterday (Sunday September 29).

At 2.19pm police responded to a concern for safety of a young child at Flip Out.

Officers attended and it’s reported a 14-year-old girl and toddler fell from a height at the venue.

The toddler was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The 14-year-old received minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).