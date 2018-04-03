Flight disruption at Doncaster Sheffield Airport amid reports of air traffic system 'technical problem'

A number of flights are delayed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport amid reports of a technical problem at the agency that runs Europe's air traffic control.

A total of 29, 500 flights were expected across Europe today with almost half of them being slowed by the outage in the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System at the Eurocontrol centre in Brussels.

Several flights going in and out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport are showing as being delayed this evening.

This includes a flight destined for Faro, Portugal, which is delayed by over an hour, while there are also slight delays for flights due to arrive from Amsterdam, Holland, and Bucharest, Romania.

The airport has not yet commented on the reason behind the delays but a Eurocontrol spokesman said it was highly likely flights to and from Britain had been hit by the tech failure.

The fault, which risked disrupting the travel plans of up to half a million passengers, has now been identified.

Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic across 41 countries, said it expected the system to be back up and running later this evening.

They added the breakdown hit the system for flight management but did not hit traffic control or security.