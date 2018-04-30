FIVE South Yorkshire convenience stores robbed in 24 HOURS

Five convenience stores in South Yorkshire have been targeted by burglars in just 24 hours - and detectives think all five incidents are linked.

In the burglaries - which all took place in the Rotherham area - shutters were smashed and more than £20,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol was stolen.

Officers attended the first incident at McColls store on Worksop Road in Aston at 3.15am on Tuesday 24 April.

Four men are believed to have entered the premises after smashing shutters at the front of the store. Once inside, a quantity of spirits was taken.

The second burglary occurred at McColls store on Fleming Way at Flanderwell, at 3:50am on the same morning, when bottles of spirits were taken.

At 12.30am on Wednesday 25 April, the Londis supermarket on Rotherham Road at Maltby was targeted. A safe was stolen along with and a large quantity of cigarettes.

On the same morning, cash, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids were taken from the Premier Stores on St Leonards Avenue at Thrybergh, when two men forced their way in shortly after 1:30am.

At 3am, the Premier store on Addison Road at Maltby had cash taken from the till.

DC Jamie Crawford said: “We believe these incidents are very likely to be linked and need your help in bringing these men to justice.

Please give us a call if think you may have been offered the stolen goods or have any information about the burglaries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote incident 71 of 25 April.