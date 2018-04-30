FIVE MINUTES WITH: Tracy Perry, owner of Doncaster’s new fabric and haberdashery shop

Turning her passion for the crafts into a highly successful new found business is Doncaster woman Tracy Perry.

The 43-year-old recently opened her new business Sewcute Fabrics in Edlington Lane, Edlington, - a fabric and haberdashery shop - and has already seen a fantastic response from local residents.

Tracy Perry at her shop Sewcute in Edlington near Doncaster

Tracy always loved sewing but was never able to source nice and affordable fabric locally so always had to travel to find what she wanted or buy online.

After thinking long and hard she decided to put sewing on the back burner for a while and have a go at sourcing and selling fabric.

Tracy takes up her story...

“So three years ago I contacted a few wholesalers and began on Doncaster Market with just a few bolts in the back of my car.

“I quickly realised that there was a gap in the market.

“As my stall grew, more and more people seemed excited that there was ‘finally a place to buy fabric’.”

Tracy quickly grew to two stalls but found it a struggle loading and unloading every time, and enduring what the weather had to offer.

Due to the growing demand her dream was to have a one stop shop where people could come, browse the shop, stay for a chat and a brew and maybe even sit in on a sewing workshop. A real community hub.

Tracy continued: “I shared my thoughts with customers who were equally as excited at the prospect of a sewing hub in their local area.

“I knew there was a growing trend for sewing as a hobby for the young as well as the elderly.

“I really did think this was a pipe dream until I discovered some premises. The dream all of a sudden was looking like it could be a reality.

“My husband Michael and I both then made a decision to put all our savings on the line and go for it.

“With a lot of hard work we finally had the perfect premises. A lovely sized shop with a classroom for workshops, a seating area, for people to relax and toilets.

“This shop is also disabled friendly with its open space and all on one level.

“Since the shop opened seven weeks ago the business has done really well, welcoming new customers everyday.

“The local shops have praised our arrival as it’s boosted business for them, and the feedback from locals and customers is very encouraging.

“So many people say it has revived their passion for sewing and spurred them into getting there machines out again.”

She added: “New people are visiting us and wanting to learn how to sew and make things.”

Husband Michael said: “I wish my wife all the luck and hope it continues to grow. It’s great to see something that’s actually new and exciting.

“After a lot of stress, support and hard work she has finaly made this happen.

“This will serve all the local area and now be somewhere for all ages and a great place for parents to get their young ones into a hobby and for the elderly, her shop is also wheelchair friendly.

Sewcute Fabrics can be found at 5a York Buildings, Edlington lane, Edlington, Doncaster, DN12 1BU. Telephone 01709 860881.