A plan to build five homes - backed by ward councillors in a Doncaster village - has been thrown out by the planning committee.

Pete Thompson and Dantom Development Ltd had a application to build the properties on land off Main Street in Hatfield Woodhouse rejected on advice of council planning officers.

The development, backed by councillors Joe Blackham and Hatfield members Linda Curran and Derek Smith, was turned down in 2015 and had an appeal dismissed in 2016.

But the planning agent on behalf of the applicant said countryside policy used to reject the scheme three years ago was the same one which the Secretary of State said was ‘out of date’ on the 640 home Edenthorpe development ruled last month.

Hatfield Town Council also objected to the development.

The three councillors backed the proposal due to the improvements to the access road leading up to the village hall and the ability for parents to use the hall’s car park as an over spill for the nearby school.

Coun Smith described the land as a ‘scruffy little patch’ but planning officer Dave Richards said: “Great weight is applied to the conclusions of a planning inspector (in 2016) who regards the proposal to similarly be unacceptable development in the countryside which harms its character.

“The development would cause harm to the character and appearance of the countryside and would conflict with the approach to the location and supply of housing.

“The proposal does not constitute quality infill within the defined settlement limit for Hatfield Woodhouse.”

Councillors on the planning committee rejected the application six votes to four.