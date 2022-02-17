The following rating has been given in the restaurant, cafe or canteen section:

• Rated 5: Asda Canteen - Compass at Asda Distribution Centre, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth; rated on February 3.

One rating in the pub, bar or nightclub section:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings

• Rated 2: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on January 12.

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Naaz The Restaurant at 2 Baldwin Avenue, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on February 10.

• Rated 5: Kiki at 1 Town End, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 3.

• Rated 2: Bella's Butties at 36 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 12.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.