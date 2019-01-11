Five arrests as police seize air weapons and over £50,000 of cannabis in Doncaster raids

Five people were arrested as police seized air weapons and over £50,000 worth of cannabis during dawn raids in Doncaster.

Around 100 specialist officers from across South Yorkshire Police swooped on properties in Thorne just after 7am this morning.

Police carrying out dawn drugs raids in Thorne, Doncaster, and some of the drugs and weapons they recovered

They searched addresses on land just off Gibbons lane, having secured warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Within minutes, said police, a number of cannabis farms were found and a stolen car was recovered.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of Doncaster CID, who led the operation, said: “Today’s activity is about sending a clear message to those involved in organised crime; it will not be tolerated and we will utilise every power we have to disrupt it and identify those involved.

“So far today we have already seen some positive results from our activity, seizing large quantities of cannabis and a stolen car.

“In addition to this, officers have also recovered two air weapons. Five people have been arrested so far - a man and a woman on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and two men and another woman on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

“They currently remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers in due course.

“Officers remain at the site and searches are expected to continue well in to the afternoon.”