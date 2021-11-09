Five appliances needed to tackle huge fire at waste recycling plant at High Melton

Firefighters were called out to a huge blaze involving waste recycling last night (Monday, November 8).

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:22 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 7.53pm regarding an incident at a waste recycling plant at High Melton.

At its height the fire required five engines and a turntable ladder.

The blaze required five fire appliances

Crews are still in attendance this morning.

A spokesman said of the photos: “Here's a taste of what our crews faced last night at a waste recycling fire in Wath-Upon-Dearne. Excellent work from all involved in tackling this blaze!”

A turntable ladder was needed at one point
Firefighters are still there this morning
The fire involved waste recycling
