Five appliances needed to tackle huge fire at waste recycling plant at High Melton

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 7.53pm regarding an incident at a waste recycling plant at High Melton.

At its height the fire required five engines and a turntable ladder.

The blaze required five fire appliances

Crews are still in attendance this morning.

A spokesman said of the photos: “Here's a taste of what our crews faced last night at a waste recycling fire in Wath-Upon-Dearne. Excellent work from all involved in tackling this blaze!”

A turntable ladder was needed at one point

Firefighters are still there this morning