Five appliances needed to tackle huge fire at waste recycling plant at High Melton
Firefighters were called out to a huge blaze involving waste recycling last night (Monday, November 8).
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:22 am
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 7.53pm regarding an incident at a waste recycling plant at High Melton.
At its height the fire required five engines and a turntable ladder.
Crews are still in attendance this morning.
A spokesman said of the photos: “Here's a taste of what our crews faced last night at a waste recycling fire in Wath-Upon-Dearne. Excellent work from all involved in tackling this blaze!”