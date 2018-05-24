First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

The first video footage has emerged from a Sheffield estate which has been flooded by emergency services amid unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Several police cars, two ambulance vehicles and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to Lowedges at about 8pm this evening.

Police at the scene.

Officers have sealed off Chesterfield Road South at the junction with Lowedges Road.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed in nearby Greenhill Park.

People who live locally have claimed that a teenage male may have been stabbed but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

An eyewitness said: "There are loads of police and ambulances here.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

"I have heard that a teenage male has been stabbed and taken away in the air ambulance.

"It's shocking, you don't expect to see this on your doorstep."

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.