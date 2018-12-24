First picture from scene of serious incident in Doncaster

This is the first picture to emerge showing police dealing with a serious incident in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said Bawtry Road at Bessacarr is shut this morning between Church Lane and Brocklesby Drive.

The scene of the incident.

They said this is due to a ‘serious police incident’ and is expected to be closed until 10am.

This picture was taken by a witness and appears to show damaged vehicles at the scene.

Police at the scene.

The road is sealed off and officers are seen to be dealing with the incident.

Unconfirmed reports online suggested there has been a road traffic accident.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details and are waiting for a reply.