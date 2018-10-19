First new homes completed on former Doncaster colliery

The first new homes on the site of the former Brodsworth Colliery have been completed, by Keepmoat Homes.

The new homes were unveiled at a special VIP event recently, attended by representatives from Homes England, Doncaster Council and Places for People.

New homes at Skylark Grange

Work started on site earlier this year and following major ground works the first of 342 new homes has now been completed. The site will feature a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, including 60 affordable homes which are being delivered in partnership with Places for People.

As part of this development Keepmoat Homes will be engaging with local schools and education providers to offer sites visits and work experience. The homebuilder also plans to launch a Community Investment Fund to support local community organisations, charities and projects which will positively impact the local area.

Chris Penn, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “At Keepmoat Homes we’re passionate about delivering long-term developments which have a tangible impact on the local community. As a Doncaster headquartered business, we feel tremendously proud that we can breathe new life into the former Brodsworth Colliery.

“We are committed to the long-term future of this area and are pleased to be working in partnership with Homes England, Places for People and Doncaster Council to deliver 342 new homes on Skylarks Grange.”

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for Housing and Equalities at Doncaster Council, said: “Good quality housing is essential for economic prosperity and community cohesion. New housing developments such Skylarks play a key role in supporting economic growth. This scheme is fantastic news for families in Doncaster.”

Alastair Haworth, senior specialist for Homes England, said: “Keepmoat Homes is working in partnership with Homes England to transform the former Brodsworth Colliery and it’s great to see the site being bought back in to use, with much needed homes now being completed for the local community here at Skylark Grange.”