Movie fans have been given their first glimpse of a new Fast and Furious movie filmed near Doncaster and starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

The first trailer for spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw has been released today – and shows the trio involved in a series of daredevil stunts, high octane chases and explosive action with the film set to debut in UK cinemas in August.

The three stars were spotted filming at the disused Eggborough power station north of Doncaster last autumn and during the shoot, Johnson stunned fans when he dropped into a gym in Adwick for a workout.

A publicity blurb released to tie in with the revealing of the trailer online said: “After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw. (Photo: Universal).

“But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”

“Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

The film is due to be released on August 2.