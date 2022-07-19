Fires and power cuts across Doncaster as record temperatures wreak havoc

Fire crews are dealing with four huge blazes and power has been cut to hundreds of homes across Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been tackling large grassland blazes at Rossington and Hatfield, while fires are also understood to have broken out in Cusworth and Cantley too.
Numerous supermarkets have also reported broken freezers and chiller cabinets as temperatures in Doncaster nudge an unprecedented 40c.
Power firm Northern Powergrid reported that a number of homes and businesses across Doncaster had had supplies cut earlier this afternoon.
People have been advised not to travel and Doncaster yesterday recorded its hottest ever day, with temperatures recorded at 36c.
However, that record stood for only a few hours 37c recorded in the city earlier today, with temperatures predicted to climb even higher later today.