Fires and power cuts across Doncaster as record temperatures wreak havoc

Numerous supermarkets have also reported broken freezers and chiller cabinets as temperatures in Doncaster nudge an unprecedented 40c.

Yet another huge fire has broken out in Doncaster, this time in the Cusworth area.

Power firm Northern Powergrid reported that a number of homes and businesses across Doncaster had had supplies cut earlier this afternoon.

People have been advised not to travel and Doncaster yesterday recorded its hottest ever day, with temperatures recorded at 36c.