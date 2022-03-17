Firefighters were called to two early morning van fires

Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a large vehicle fire at 3am on Coalpit Road in Old Denaby this morning (Thursday, March 17).

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:31 am

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

The crews left the scene at 3.55am.

Firefighters were called to two van fires this morning

Askern firefighters were called to a deliberate van fire at 3.10am on Westfield Road, Fishlake. They returned to the station at 4.10am.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Farrar Street in Barnsley. Fire crews from Barnsley and Cudworth attended.

