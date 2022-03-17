Firefighters were called to two early morning van fires
Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a large vehicle fire at 3am on Coalpit Road in Old Denaby this morning (Thursday, March 17).
The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
The crews left the scene at 3.55am.
Askern firefighters were called to a deliberate van fire at 3.10am on Westfield Road, Fishlake. They returned to the station at 4.10am.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Farrar Street in Barnsley. Fire crews from Barnsley and Cudworth attended.