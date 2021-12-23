Firefighters were called out to two deliberate fires
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 9:31 am
The first involved a wheelie bin which had been set on fire on purpose at Sickleworks Close in Conisbrough at 8.15pm on Wednesday December 22.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and left at 8.35pm.
Edlington firefighters were also called out later the same evening to a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.50pm on White Cross Lane in Wadworth.
They were at the scene for over an hour and left at midnight.