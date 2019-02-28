Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a Doncaster farm this morning after a barn went up in flames.
The fire on Common Lane, Walden Stubbs – north of Askern – was discovered at around midnight.
A barn containing farm machinery and straw is affected.
The cause is not yet known.