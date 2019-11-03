Firefighters tackle equipment blaze at Doncaster Racecourse
Firefighters were called out to Doncaster Racecourse last night to tackle an equipment blaze that is believed to have been started accidentally.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:14 am
Updated
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:14 am
A crew from Edlington station was dispatched to tackle the blaze at the Racecourse in Leger Way at around 8pm.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they found race hurdles on fire.
He added: “We have been able to save most of them. With it being a big fire, we were there for a while.
“We left at around 10.30pm.”
The fire is believed to have been started accidentally.