Firefighters tackle equipment blaze at Doncaster Racecourse

Firefighters were called out to Doncaster Racecourse last night to tackle an equipment blaze that is believed to have been started accidentally.

A crew from Edlington station was dispatched to tackle the blaze at the Racecourse in Leger Way at around 8pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they found race hurdles on fire.

He added: “We have been able to save most of them. With it being a big fire, we were there for a while.

“We left at around 10.30pm.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...