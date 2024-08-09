Firefighters rushed to scene of kitchen fire in Doncaster where occupant suffered smoke inhalation
A crew from Thorne attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Doncaster Road, Stainforth, leaving at 8.10pm.
Two fire crews from Edlington and Rossington stations were called to a premise fire at 8.05pm on Arden Gate, Balby. This was an accidental fire in the kitchen area. The occupant had slight smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at 8.50pm.
Firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 9.25pm on Stripe Road, Rossington. The crew returned to base at 10.10pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.35pm on Caxton Road, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 11pm.
