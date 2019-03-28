Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at a former Doncaster pub this morning as an investigation gets under way.

The blaze at the former Plant pub on Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, was discovered at around 4.30am.

When firefighters arrived at the pub, which has been converted into a snack shop and convenience store, it was engulfed in flames.

The flames are now out and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is to begin this morning.