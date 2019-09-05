Firefighters deployed to huge blaze in Doncaster as plumes of smoke can be seen across town

Firefighters have been deployed to a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning as huge plumes of smoke can be seen across the town.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 10:29

Crews were alerted to the blaze on White Rose Way, Hyde Park, at 9.55am.

Three fire engines have already arrived and more are expected to arrive.

Firefighters are dealing with a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze broke out in an industrial premise.

All those in the building escaped unharmed.

More to follow.