Firefighters deal with a deliberate motorbike arson attack and horse manure blaze
Crews from across Doncaster attended a number of fire incidents over the last few days.
On Sunday, firefighters from Maltby station were called out to a horse manure pile which was accidentally set on fire at 12.45pm on Bawtry Road, Tickhill.
Overnight Sunday to Monday, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate motorbike fire at 8.25pm on Leger Way, Wheatley Hills.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 2.35am on New Park Estate, Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 2.55am.
Thorne firefighters were also called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 4.20am on East Lane, Stainforth.
Last night, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress at 10.10pm on Cusworth Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 10.25pm.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 2.45am on Alfred Road, Instoneville. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.