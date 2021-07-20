Firefighters called to garage and grassland fires in Doncaster
It was a quiet few days, thankfully, for Doncaster firefighters, having to attend jus two incidents sinc Friday.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 9:37 am
On Saturday, at 8.30pm, crews from Doncaster and Edlington attended an accidental garage fire on Windmill Drive in Wadworth.
They were at the scene until 10.15pm.
On Sunday evening, Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.05pm on Marsh Lane in Shaftholme.
The crew returned to the station at 9pm.
Anyone who sees a fire should call 999 and ask for the fire service.