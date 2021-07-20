Firefighters called to garage and grassland fires in Doncaster

On Saturday, at 8.30pm, crews from Doncaster and Edlington attended an accidental garage fire on Windmill Drive in Wadworth.

They were at the scene until 10.15pm.

Firefighters were called to two incidents

On Sunday evening, Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.05pm on Marsh Lane in Shaftholme.

The crew returned to the station at 9pm.

Anyone who sees a fire should call 999 and ask for the fire service.