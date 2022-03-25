Firefighters called to fire started deliberately in Doncaster children's playground

A crew from Rossington were called to Walpole Close in Balby at 7.15pm.

Upon arrival they found some rubbish on fire in a children’s playground.

This was dealt with by 8pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Maltby were called to Blyth Road, Maltby, at 7.05pm the same night. Upon arrival they found a fire in some bushes. This was dealt with by 7.17pm.