Firefighters called to fire started deliberately in Doncaster children's playground
Firefighters were called to an incident in a Doncaster children's playground last night, Thursday, March 24.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:07 pm
A crew from Rossington were called to Walpole Close in Balby at 7.15pm.
Upon arrival they found some rubbish on fire in a children’s playground.
Read More
Read MoreFirefighter Mason joins Doncaster on-call crew after being rescued from 2007 flo...
This was dealt with by 8pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters from Maltby were called to Blyth Road, Maltby, at 7.05pm the same night. Upon arrival they found a fire in some bushes. This was dealt with by 7.17pm.