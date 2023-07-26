News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to early morning bus fire in Doncaster

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to an accidental bus fire at 12.15am this morning (Wednesday, July 26)on Leger Way in Intake.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

The crews left the scene at 12.35am.

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.35pm last night on Stevens Road in Balby. The crew returned to the station at 9pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended an accidental rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Rowena Drive, Scawsby. The crew came away at 12.10am.

