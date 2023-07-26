Firefighters called to early morning bus fire in Doncaster
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to an accidental bus fire at 12.15am this morning (Wednesday, July 26)on Leger Way in Intake.
The crews left the scene at 12.35am.
Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.35pm last night on Stevens Road in Balby. The crew returned to the station at 9pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended an accidental rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Rowena Drive, Scawsby. The crew came away at 12.10am.