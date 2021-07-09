Firefighters called to a number of arson attacks across Doncaster

Three separate fires over the last two nights in Doncaster are all believed to have been started deliberately.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:37 am

Last night, a VW Polo car was deliberately set on fire at 11.05pm on Sledmere Road in Scawsby.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended and left the scene 25 minutes later.

More arson attacks across Doncaster

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate commercial wheelie bin on fire at 2.55am on Queens Crescent, Edlington.

Two wheelie bins also fell foul to arsonists at 3.45am on Edlington Lane, Edlington. Firefighters from Aston station attended until 4.25am.

