Last night, Wednesday, March 15, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Double Bridges Road in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9.25pm.

And on Tuesday evening, two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to attend to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.25pm on King Edward Road in Thorne. The crews returned to the station at 9.50pm.