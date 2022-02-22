Firefighters called out to incidents including a deliberate mattress blaze and a road traffic collision
Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress and rubbish at 8.15pm on Gosling Gate Road in Goldthorpe last night (Monday, February 21). The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:47 pm
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a sofa on Radcliffe Mount, Bentley, at 8.20pm. They returned to the station at 8.40pm.
Dearne firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision at 9.55pm on Melton High Street, West Melton. A vehicle had gone into a wall and accidentally caught fire.