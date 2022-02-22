Firefighters called out to incidents including a deliberate mattress blaze and a road traffic collision

Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress and rubbish at 8.15pm on Gosling Gate Road in Goldthorpe last night (Monday, February 21). The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:47 pm

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a sofa on Radcliffe Mount, Bentley, at 8.20pm. They returned to the station at 8.40pm.

Read More

Read More
COURT ROUND-UP: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court for offen...

Dearne firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision at 9.55pm on Melton High Street, West Melton. A vehicle had gone into a wall and accidentally caught fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These are the incidents from overnight

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster