Firefighters are dealing with two early morning blazes in Doncaster.

Crews are currently at incidents on Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe and High Street in Doncaster town centre.

Firefighters are in action in Doncaster this morning

The incident in Hexthorpe was reported at 4.25am after a fire broke out above a snack shop and convenience store.

At the height of the blaze there were three crews and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

Buses operated by First South Yorkshire are diverting via Balby Road, Greenfield Lane, Urban Road, Shady Side then back to Urban Road and Greenfield Lane.

Firefighters dealing with the town centre blaze were called to Doncaster Mobile at 3.58am.

No other details have yet been released.

More to follow.