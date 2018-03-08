Firefighters battle blaze at Doncaster newsagents

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Doncaster newsagents this afternoon.

Crews were called to the shop on the corner of Doncaster Road, Hirst Gate, Mexborough, at 11.20am.

A fire service spokeswoman said there were some people in a flat above the shop when the fire broke out but they managed to escape.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.