Firefighters battle blaze at Doncaster newsagents

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Doncaster newsagents this afternoon.
Crews were called to the shop on the corner of Doncaster Road, Hirst Gate, Mexborough, at 11.20am.
DEATH: Tributes paid to man after crash at entrance to Sheffield park
CRIME: Man with hammer threatened staff and stole cash from Subway store in Sheffield
A fire service spokeswoman said there were some people in a flat above the shop when the fire broke out but they managed to escape.
APPEAL: Car driven through showroom window during Doncaster raid
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.