Firefighter Mason joins Doncaster on-call crew after being rescued from 2007 floods as a child

Mason Stead, aged 19, was one of five firefighter recruits who graduated from their intense training course earlier this month.

He is now an operational firefighter at Rossington fire station, responding from home or work when people in the community need him and the crew.

Mason, who was four-years-old when rescued from the 2007 floods, says he has dreamt of being a firefighter ever since that moment.

Mason is pictured being rescued in the 2007 floods

“Being rescued from the floods all those years ago isn’t something I’ve ever forgotten, and since that moment I have dreamt of being a firefighter and being able to help someone else in their hour of need, like the Rossington crew did for me,” he added.

“The training course we’ve been on over the last few months has been challenging, in every sense, but to complete it is the most rewarding feeling in the world.

“I’m extremely proud to have passed the course and now be a part of the Rossington crew that does such good work in the community.”

New recruit Mason Stead

The service is currently recruiting for on-call firefighters at Askern, Rossington and Penistone – with officers urging anyone interested to register quickly, as time is running out.

This latest recruitment window runs until the end of March, with the next on-call recruitment drive taking place in September this year.

On-call firefighters have the same high standard of training as full-time firefighters, but they operate on a ‘part-time’ basis and respond either from home or a place of work when alerted by a pager.

“Our on-call staff are ordinary people that do an extra ordinary job. Whilst their contracts may be part-time, their commitment is so much more than that,” said Station Manager Chris Tyler, who oversees on-call recruitment for the service.

“This latest recruitment drive has come off the back of some huge success in recent years – seeing us go from seven stations with vacancies to only three.

“For people who live within these three station areas, it’s a massive opportunity to take on a rewarding role that will see you serve your community and earn extra cash.”

Anyone interested in joining the service should visit www.syfire.gov.uk/find-a-job/register-your-interest