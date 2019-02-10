Fire service sends out don’t cook drunk warning after flat fire

Doncaster fire service is urging people not to cook while drunk following a flat fire in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to the North Wheatley property at 0.19am today after neighbours reported hearing a smoke alarm.

The fire service have urged people not to cook drunk.

READ MORE: Family of Emiliano Sala’s pilot raise funds to resume search for his body

The fire service gained entry to the property after getting a strong smell of smoke from within.

Inside the team found the occupant asleep with food left burning on an electric hob.

READ MORE: Further arrest made over murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Nobody was injured and crews left at 0.48am.