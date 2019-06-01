Fire crews tackling huge blaze at Doncaster recycling plant

Firefighters have been working through the night to extinguish a huge blaze at a Doncaster recycling plant that started in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called at 12:30am on Saturday morning to the Eco-Power recycling plant on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.

Firefighters in action

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A large amount of recycling material is on fire.

“Five fire crews are currently at the scene using hose reels to tackle the blaze.

“There is a large amount of smoke in the area so residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed until the smoke has cleared.

“A fire investigation will take place once the fire is completely out.”