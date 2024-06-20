Fire crews tackle huge blaze as flames rip through Doncaster factory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews were called out to railway engineering firm Trackwork in Kirk Sandall yesterday after flames ripped through an office block on the site.
Aerial platforms were used to tackle the blaze which caused extensive damage to the building in Sandall Lane on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate.
Photos from the scene show a large pall of smoke from the scene drifting across nearby factories and homes, with crews fom across Doncaster called in to tackle the blaze.
The sprawling engineering site is home to the factory which produces rail plant, materials and signalling equipment for the railway industry.
It is understood no-one was injured in the incident.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to our firefighters and control operators for their swift response to this incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.