Fire crews from across Doncaster have tackled a huge blaze which ripped through premises at a Doncaster factory.

Crews were called out to railway engineering firm Trackwork in Kirk Sandall yesterday after flames ripped through an office block on the site.

Aerial platforms were used to tackle the blaze which caused extensive damage to the building in Sandall Lane on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate.

Photos from the scene show a large pall of smoke from the scene drifting across nearby factories and homes, with crews fom across Doncaster called in to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews at the scene in Kirk Sandall

The sprawling engineering site is home to the factory which produces rail plant, materials and signalling equipment for the railway industry.

It is understood no-one was injured in the incident.