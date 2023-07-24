News you can trust since 1925
Fire crews reveal aftermath of devastating Doncaster field blaze

This was the aftermath of a huge Doncaster blaze which saw six fire crews tackling the blaze at its height and which destroyed acres of crops.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

Crews were called to the fire near to Highfields on Friday night, with crews from across Doncaster called to the blaze, which sent a huge plume of smoke across parts of the city.

Firefighters managed to bring the corn field fire under control as locals were asked to stay away, but the blaze left the field badly damaged.

