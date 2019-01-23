Fire crews in Doncaster learn sign language to be able to help hard of hearing people

Firefighters in Doncaster have learn sign language so they can give safety advice to hard of hearing and deaf people.

Fire crews in Doncaster have been learning basic British Sign Language (BSL) in order to improve their communication skills when attending in incidents.''They have been taught the skill by staff and students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

They have been taught the skill by staff and students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster. Tutors tailored the sessions specifically to the needs of the fire service to include words and phrases that would be needed in the event of a fire.

Station Manager Thomas Hirst said learning sign language had been very beneficial to the firefighters.

He said: “It can sometimes be harder for firefighters to communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing, particularly when in an emergency situation.

“Being able to communicate safety messages in a quick and concise manner when the time arises is vital, so learning some basic sign language skills in this way will be of huge benefit to crews.”

Fire Community Safety Officers have been visiting pupils at the college to deliver fire safety training sessions on what to do in the event of a fire and how to prevent one from occurring.

To put their new skills to the test, crews also took part in a realistic fire exercise based in the residential facilities at the college.

Students played a part in the scenario which saw firefighters having to communicate using BSL in order to direct students safely of out the building.

Stacey Betts, assistant principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said they had enjoyed working in partnership.

She said: “We are really pleased to be working closely with the fire service and believe that this will be hugely beneficial to our students.

“We’ve helped to provide Deaf Awareness training to the team and they are helping our students become more aware of fire safety. This is a great example of how partnership working can benefit organisations.”